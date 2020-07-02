All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2302 West Gramercy Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2302 West Gramercy Place
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

2302 West Gramercy Place

2302 West Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2302 West Gramercy Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1280194

Lovely home on a massive corner lot in Monticello Park! This vintage house has amazing retro decor, with a perfect layout. Brand new paint throughout, new carpet in the hallway, freshly waxed hardwood floors and stainless steel range in the kitchen! Large open living room with a fireplace, leads to the formal dining with vintage checkered tile and access to side patio, and galley kitchen. Wood and tile flooring throughout, no carpet in bedrooms or living area! Master bedroom has access to the backyard and the other 2 guest rooms in main house share a 2nd bathroom. The detached 1 car garage has an amazing attached studio apartment with a full bathroom! This is the perfect spot for an office, studio, or private living quarters! Come see this property now before it rents!
|Amenities: Blinds,Cats ok,Ceiling fans throughout,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Freshly Painted,Large backyard,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 West Gramercy Place have any available units?
2302 West Gramercy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 West Gramercy Place have?
Some of 2302 West Gramercy Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 West Gramercy Place currently offering any rent specials?
2302 West Gramercy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 West Gramercy Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 West Gramercy Place is pet friendly.
Does 2302 West Gramercy Place offer parking?
Yes, 2302 West Gramercy Place offers parking.
Does 2302 West Gramercy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 West Gramercy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 West Gramercy Place have a pool?
No, 2302 West Gramercy Place does not have a pool.
Does 2302 West Gramercy Place have accessible units?
No, 2302 West Gramercy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 West Gramercy Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 West Gramercy Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio