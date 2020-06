Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous, clean, wonderful single-story four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, light and bright. New roof, new electrical, new HVAC, new flooring, new kitchen, updated bathrooms, new paint in and out. Possibly the best home in the neighborhood. Laminate floors, HVAC, laundry room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans through-out, mini blinds. Three huge sheds. Roger Middle school is at the end of the road. Easy access to the IH37, IH10 and even the 410.