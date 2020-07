Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Midtown at it's best. Located in beautiful Historic Monte Vista, local eateries, walking distance to Trinity this is a 2/1, 1150sqft. 10ft ceiling, plaster walls, very nice unit with large closet & central AC. Hardwood floors, Bedrooms are nice and large. Adorable kitchen with newer appliances but many of the period built-in features are still available. Texas sized living/dining combo. Large patio area, off street parking. This is a very charming unit in a stone clad 4 plex.