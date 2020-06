Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in the gated Woods of Deerfield! Featuring over 3700 square feet, this home boasts wood flooring, granite countertops, three living areas, formal dining and MORE!! You won't want to miss the summer nights in the beautifully landscaped lawn and the sparkling POOL! Tenants are auto enrolled in A/C Filter program. 1 dog only!