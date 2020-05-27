All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2206 Lee Hall

2206 Lee Hall · No Longer Available
Location

2206 Lee Hall, San Antonio, TX 78201
Los Angeles Heights - Keystone

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3/1.5 duplex in LA Heights - Property Id: 31843

Welcome to the lovely Los Angeles Heights subdivision!
Cute, spacious 3-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath duplex at 2206 Lee Hall Contact: Ramiro Burr, Property Mgr. 210-831-2688 or ComfortProperties at g m a i l
Rent: $1190/ $700 deposit. No application fee! App can be emailed. Tenants: IF using Zillow, please click the box "Boost with a Renter Profile" in the "Contact Manager" feature
Military, pets OK/ Se habla espanol

Details: Spacious 995 sq ft (BCAD) or .93 per SF
1-car garage and carport/storage - covered and can be locked
Big backyard completely FENCED and DIVIDED for privacy
Separate Laundry room w W/D connex
Living room/Hallway closet
3 Bedrooms/1.5 bath Refrigerator/stove
Master bedroom Walkin closet
Other Amenities:
Scenic Window Views/corner lot
Restored hardwood floors
Porch/Tree-lined front lawn
Cable ready/Smoke Alarms
Scenic, quiet neighborhood
Lush lawns /Tree-lined sidewalks
Mature trees
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/31843p
Property Id 31843

(RLNE5316982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Lee Hall have any available units?
2206 Lee Hall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 Lee Hall have?
Some of 2206 Lee Hall's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 Lee Hall currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Lee Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Lee Hall pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 Lee Hall is pet friendly.
Does 2206 Lee Hall offer parking?
Yes, 2206 Lee Hall offers parking.
Does 2206 Lee Hall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 Lee Hall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Lee Hall have a pool?
No, 2206 Lee Hall does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Lee Hall have accessible units?
No, 2206 Lee Hall does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Lee Hall have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Lee Hall does not have units with dishwashers.
