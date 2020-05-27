Amenities
Lovely 3/1.5 duplex in LA Heights - Property Id: 31843
Welcome to the lovely Los Angeles Heights subdivision!
Cute, spacious 3-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath duplex at 2206 Lee Hall Contact: Ramiro Burr, Property Mgr. 210-831-2688 or ComfortProperties at g m a i l
Rent: $1190/ $700 deposit. No application fee! App can be emailed. Tenants: IF using Zillow, please click the box "Boost with a Renter Profile" in the "Contact Manager" feature
Military, pets OK/ Se habla espanol
Details: Spacious 995 sq ft (BCAD) or .93 per SF
1-car garage and carport/storage - covered and can be locked
Big backyard completely FENCED and DIVIDED for privacy
Separate Laundry room w W/D connex
Living room/Hallway closet
3 Bedrooms/1.5 bath Refrigerator/stove
Master bedroom Walkin closet
Other Amenities:
Scenic Window Views/corner lot
Restored hardwood floors
Porch/Tree-lined front lawn
Cable ready/Smoke Alarms
Scenic, quiet neighborhood
Lush lawns /Tree-lined sidewalks
Mature trees
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/31843p
Property Id 31843
(RLNE5316982)