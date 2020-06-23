220 CLAREMONT AVE

Amenities

A modern aesthetic is found within, highlighted by an open, sparkling white kitchen that is outfitted with stainless steel appliances to include an over with gas burners. Bright & airy, the 3 bedrooms and living area are neutrally painted, allowing for many types of decor styles to incorporate easily. This home's location is ideal for exploring all San Antonio has to offer - The Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Witte Museum and close to shopping & entertainment! Please view our interactive 3D tour! Hallmark Residential Property Management, LLC. offers our residence the convenience of an online portal for rent payment & work order placement for prompt responses! Our goal is make the moving process and your residency as smooth & comfortable as possible.