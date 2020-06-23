All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 220 CLAREMONT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
220 CLAREMONT AVE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

220 CLAREMONT AVE

220 Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Mahncke Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

220 Claremont Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
A modern aesthetic is found within, highlighted by an open, sparkling white kitchen that is outfitted with stainless steel appliances to include an over with gas burners. Bright & airy, the 3 bedrooms and living area are neutrally painted, allowing for many types of decor styles to incorporate easily. This home's location is ideal for exploring all San Antonio has to offer - The Zoo, Botanical Gardens, Witte Museum and close to shopping & entertainment! Please view our interactive 3D tour! Hallmark Residential Property Management, LLC. offers our residence the convenience of an online portal for rent payment & work order placement for prompt responses! Our goal is make the moving process and your residency as smooth & comfortable as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 CLAREMONT AVE have any available units?
220 CLAREMONT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 CLAREMONT AVE have?
Some of 220 CLAREMONT AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 CLAREMONT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
220 CLAREMONT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 CLAREMONT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 220 CLAREMONT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 220 CLAREMONT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 220 CLAREMONT AVE offers parking.
Does 220 CLAREMONT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 CLAREMONT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 CLAREMONT AVE have a pool?
No, 220 CLAREMONT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 220 CLAREMONT AVE have accessible units?
No, 220 CLAREMONT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 220 CLAREMONT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 CLAREMONT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd
San Antonio, TX 78213
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Chroma
5039 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio