21927 Dolomite Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This is a perfect one story open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath, nestled within Northeast ISD among the premier schools, and loads of entertainment within arms reach! The playground has been newly renovated, and there is a great shopping area within walking distance along with the amazing Alamo drafthouse for the adults. The new VIA transport makes it super easy and quick to visit downtown San Antonio, and a quick drive down 281 will get you to some of the Hill country's best wineries. The spacious master suite has a walk in closet, dual vanities, and a garden tub. A washer/dryer is included, and the new deck is perfect for entertaining, so there is really no need to venture out unless you really want to. Everything you need is right at your fingertips, and it's move in ready!