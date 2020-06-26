All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:21 AM

21927 Dolomite Dr

21927 Dolomite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21927 Dolomite Drive, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This is a perfect one story open floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath, nestled within Northeast ISD among the premier schools, and loads of entertainment within arms reach! The playground has been newly renovated, and there is a great shopping area within walking distance along with the amazing Alamo drafthouse for the adults. The new VIA transport makes it super easy and quick to visit downtown San Antonio, and a quick drive down 281 will get you to some of the Hill country's best wineries. The spacious master suite has a walk in closet, dual vanities, and a garden tub. A washer/dryer is included, and the new deck is perfect for entertaining, so there is really no need to venture out unless you really want to. Everything you need is right at your fingertips, and it's move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21927 Dolomite Dr have any available units?
21927 Dolomite Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21927 Dolomite Dr have?
Some of 21927 Dolomite Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21927 Dolomite Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21927 Dolomite Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21927 Dolomite Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 21927 Dolomite Dr is pet friendly.
Does 21927 Dolomite Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21927 Dolomite Dr offers parking.
Does 21927 Dolomite Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21927 Dolomite Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21927 Dolomite Dr have a pool?
No, 21927 Dolomite Dr does not have a pool.
Does 21927 Dolomite Dr have accessible units?
No, 21927 Dolomite Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21927 Dolomite Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21927 Dolomite Dr has units with dishwashers.
