Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage dog park

Very adorable home in the desirable Stone Oak. Beautiful deck with a greenbelt in the back. Amazing views from the two back bedrooms upstairs. Located next to YMCA, Parks and a dog park! Easy access to shopping and 1604. Quiet, gated, neighborhood. Very clean and well kept!!