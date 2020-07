Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

All tile or laminate on 1st Floor! Fabulous family home! Great Stone Oak area! Top Rated NEISD Schools!!! High ceiling, open & airy, 2 story dining & entry leads to a large open kit & BF area overlooking the family room w/ a wall of windows & plenty of natural light. Enjoy a double deck patio that's great for outdoor cooking & entertaining. The upstairs loft is a perfect 2nd living area! Home has wall installation for TVS in bedrooms and living areas.