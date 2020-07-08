214 W Huisache Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming cottage in Monte Vista. Totally redone from top to bottom. Two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Downstairs study has walk-in closet and could be used as a third bedroom. Gleaming wood floors, bright open floor plan. Granite counter-tops, gas oven, stainless appliances. Includes refrigerator, microwave, stack washer and dryer. Lovely canopied roof top deck. Wrought iron fencing with electric gate. Small pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Need at least 1 hour notice to show.