Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
214 W Huisache Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

214 W Huisache Ave

214 West Huisache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

214 West Huisache Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming cottage in Monte Vista. Totally redone from top to bottom. Two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Downstairs study has walk-in closet and could be used as a third bedroom. Gleaming wood floors, bright open floor plan. Granite counter-tops, gas oven, stainless appliances. Includes refrigerator, microwave, stack washer and dryer. Lovely canopied roof top deck. Wrought iron fencing with electric gate. Small pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Need at least 1 hour notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 W Huisache Ave have any available units?
214 W Huisache Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 W Huisache Ave have?
Some of 214 W Huisache Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 W Huisache Ave currently offering any rent specials?
214 W Huisache Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 W Huisache Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 W Huisache Ave is pet friendly.
Does 214 W Huisache Ave offer parking?
No, 214 W Huisache Ave does not offer parking.
Does 214 W Huisache Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 W Huisache Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 W Huisache Ave have a pool?
No, 214 W Huisache Ave does not have a pool.
Does 214 W Huisache Ave have accessible units?
No, 214 W Huisache Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 214 W Huisache Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 W Huisache Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
