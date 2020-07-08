214 W Huisache Ave

Amenities
Charming cottage in Monte Vista. Totally redone from top to bottom. Two bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Downstairs study has walk-in closet and could be used as a third bedroom. Gleaming wood floors, bright open floor plan. Granite counter-tops, gas oven, stainless appliances. Includes refrigerator, microwave, stack washer and dryer. Lovely canopied roof top deck. Wrought iron fencing with electric gate. Small pets may be allowed on a case by case basis. Need at least 1 hour notice to show.