214 NATALEN #1

Amenities
2 Bedroom home in Mahncke Park!!! - Old school charm at its best! Must see this 2 bedroom 1 bath home, with a beautiful fireplace and lots of storage space. Located in Mahncke Park. Walking distance to the Witte Museum, and minutes from the Pearl Brewery, Doseum & downtown S.A. The Texas sized bedrooms and warm, home feeling make this one story gem the ideal starter rental home.
Lease Terms: Flexible
Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit $1250
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosures will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed
(RLNE3845474)