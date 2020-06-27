All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

214 NATALEN #1

214 Natalen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

214 Natalen Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom home in Mahncke Park!!! - Old school charm at its best! Must see this 2 bedroom 1 bath home, with a beautiful fireplace and lots of storage space. Located in Mahncke Park. Walking distance to the Witte Museum, and minutes from the Pearl Brewery, Doseum & downtown S.A. The Texas sized bedrooms and warm, home feeling make this one story gem the ideal starter rental home.

Lease Terms: Flexible
Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit $1250
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosures will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non-refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE3845474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 NATALEN #1 have any available units?
214 NATALEN #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 214 NATALEN #1 currently offering any rent specials?
214 NATALEN #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 NATALEN #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 NATALEN #1 is pet friendly.
Does 214 NATALEN #1 offer parking?
No, 214 NATALEN #1 does not offer parking.
Does 214 NATALEN #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 NATALEN #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 NATALEN #1 have a pool?
No, 214 NATALEN #1 does not have a pool.
Does 214 NATALEN #1 have accessible units?
No, 214 NATALEN #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 214 NATALEN #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 NATALEN #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 NATALEN #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 NATALEN #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
