214 E Travis St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool elevator media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool media room

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!! 2 blocks to the Riverwalk!! Live the ultimate urban life style. Right in the heart of downtown San Antonio with easy access to restaurants, 1 block to the Majestic Theater and the excitement of Houston Street,and Tobin Center! This IMMACULATE 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom loft has plenty of storage and walk in closets. High ceilings, stained concrete, open living space featuring an outside patio with a view! Controlled building access. Two pets under 25 lbs. Call TODAY! Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com. (512) 549-6079