All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 214 E Travis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
214 E Travis St
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

214 E Travis St

214 East Travis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Downtown San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

214 East Travis Street, San Antonio, TX 78205
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
media room
LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!! 2 blocks to the Riverwalk!! Live the ultimate urban life style. Right in the heart of downtown San Antonio with easy access to restaurants, 1 block to the Majestic Theater and the excitement of Houston Street,and Tobin Center! This IMMACULATE 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom loft has plenty of storage and walk in closets. High ceilings, stained concrete, open living space featuring an outside patio with a view! Controlled building access. Two pets under 25 lbs. Call TODAY! Josh Rand. RentersWarehouse.com. (512) 549-6079

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 E Travis St have any available units?
214 E Travis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 E Travis St have?
Some of 214 E Travis St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 E Travis St currently offering any rent specials?
214 E Travis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 E Travis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 E Travis St is pet friendly.
Does 214 E Travis St offer parking?
No, 214 E Travis St does not offer parking.
Does 214 E Travis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 E Travis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 E Travis St have a pool?
Yes, 214 E Travis St has a pool.
Does 214 E Travis St have accessible units?
No, 214 E Travis St does not have accessible units.
Does 214 E Travis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 E Travis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio