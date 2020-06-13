All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

21215 Encino Ash

21215 Encino Ash · No Longer Available
Location

21215 Encino Ash, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
21215 Encino Ash - Lovely 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath+ Loft & 3 Car garage - Two story home in the gated community of the Village at Encino Park. Home features tile in entry & kitchen, vinyl plank flooring in living & family rm, fireplace in family rm. Open kitchen w black appliances. Master bedrm down w large closet. Master bath w double vanity & garden tub. Enjoy your Large private backyard w/deck & easy to care for yard w/sprinkler system. Owner says pets are negotiable. Check out this great home today!

(RLNE2063253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21215 Encino Ash have any available units?
21215 Encino Ash doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21215 Encino Ash have?
Some of 21215 Encino Ash's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21215 Encino Ash currently offering any rent specials?
21215 Encino Ash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21215 Encino Ash pet-friendly?
Yes, 21215 Encino Ash is pet friendly.
Does 21215 Encino Ash offer parking?
Yes, 21215 Encino Ash offers parking.
Does 21215 Encino Ash have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21215 Encino Ash does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21215 Encino Ash have a pool?
No, 21215 Encino Ash does not have a pool.
Does 21215 Encino Ash have accessible units?
No, 21215 Encino Ash does not have accessible units.
Does 21215 Encino Ash have units with dishwashers?
No, 21215 Encino Ash does not have units with dishwashers.
