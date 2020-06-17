All apartments in San Antonio
2112 Dove Creek
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

2112 Dove Creek

2112 Dove Creek · (210) 384-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2112 Dove Creek, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1353231

Remodeled house on a quiet cul de sac! This home has an open layout with wood flooring throughout and large fireplace in the living room. Fresh paint throughout the interior gives this house a fresh look! Come see the the large rooms and fenced yard perfect for a family and pets!
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Disposal,Dogs ok,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Large backyard,Tile flooring,Walk-in closet,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Dove Creek have any available units?
2112 Dove Creek has a unit available for $1,344 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Dove Creek have?
Some of 2112 Dove Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Dove Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Dove Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Dove Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Dove Creek is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Dove Creek offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Dove Creek does offer parking.
Does 2112 Dove Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Dove Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Dove Creek have a pool?
No, 2112 Dove Creek does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Dove Creek have accessible units?
No, 2112 Dove Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Dove Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Dove Creek has units with dishwashers.
