San Antonio, TX
2107 Dove Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2107 Dove Creek

2107 Dove Creek · (210) 384-1221
Location

2107 Dove Creek, San Antonio, TX 78245
Adams Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,553

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1464 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1799837

***First 2 weeks FREE!!!***

This house is BRAND NEW!!! Remodeled from the studs not a thing has been left unfinished! The home truly lives like it was just finished being built! Located on a quiet cul de sac in a central location between Lackland AFB and any shopping or neccessities in San Antonio. Wood flooring throughout, nice open 3 bedroom layout, large cul de sac fenced yard, bathrooms top notch! This is a one of a kind house and worhty of one of a kind tenants. Below are a list of the improvements :
NEW: (not refurbished, ALL replaced)
- siding, exterior paint, gutters
- exterior doors (front entry and rear French doors)
- screen door
- exterior light fixtures
- driveway, sidewalk
- rear patio with pergola
- privacy fence
- interior doors and hardware (rooms + closets)
- kitchen cabinets + hardware, island, countertops, sink, faucet, disposal
- refrigerator, dishwasher, stove
- energy-efficient windows throughout
- window blinds
- smoke detectors + carbon monoxide detector
- hall bathroom
-- toilet, sink, vanity + hardware, faucet, mirror, light fixtures, exhaust fan, bathtub, tiled tub surround with niche, tub/shower fixtures, tile flooring
- master bathroom
-- toilet, double sinks, vanities + hardware, faucets, mirrors, light fixtures, exhaust fan, tiled shower with niche, shower fixtures, rain-glass shower doors
- light fixtures
- flooring and baseboards
- interior paint
- removed ceiling popcorn
- ceiling fans
- all associated supply lines, plumbing valves, electrical outlets, switches and coverplates, etc.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.sanantonio@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.
|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Blinds,Carpet,Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Fenced yard,Fireplace,Freshly Painted,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Tile flooring,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood-style flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Dove Creek have any available units?
2107 Dove Creek has a unit available for $1,553 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Dove Creek have?
Some of 2107 Dove Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Dove Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Dove Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Dove Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Dove Creek is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Dove Creek offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Dove Creek does offer parking.
Does 2107 Dove Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Dove Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Dove Creek have a pool?
No, 2107 Dove Creek does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Dove Creek have accessible units?
No, 2107 Dove Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Dove Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Dove Creek has units with dishwashers.
