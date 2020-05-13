2107 Dove Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1799837



***First 2 weeks FREE!!!***



This house is BRAND NEW!!! Remodeled from the studs not a thing has been left unfinished! The home truly lives like it was just finished being built! Located on a quiet cul de sac in a central location between Lackland AFB and any shopping or neccessities in San Antonio. Wood flooring throughout, nice open 3 bedroom layout, large cul de sac fenced yard, bathrooms top notch! This is a one of a kind house and worhty of one of a kind tenants. Below are a list of the improvements :

NEW: (not refurbished, ALL replaced)

- siding, exterior paint, gutters

- exterior doors (front entry and rear French doors)

- screen door

- exterior light fixtures

- driveway, sidewalk

- rear patio with pergola

- privacy fence

- interior doors and hardware (rooms + closets)

- kitchen cabinets + hardware, island, countertops, sink, faucet, disposal

- refrigerator, dishwasher, stove

- energy-efficient windows throughout

- window blinds

- smoke detectors + carbon monoxide detector

- hall bathroom

-- toilet, sink, vanity + hardware, faucet, mirror, light fixtures, exhaust fan, bathtub, tiled tub surround with niche, tub/shower fixtures, tile flooring

- master bathroom

-- toilet, double sinks, vanities + hardware, faucets, mirrors, light fixtures, exhaust fan, tiled shower with niche, shower fixtures, rain-glass shower doors

- light fixtures

- flooring and baseboards

- interior paint

- removed ceiling popcorn

- ceiling fans

- all associated supply lines, plumbing valves, electrical outlets, switches and coverplates, etc.



Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.



BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.sanantonio@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

