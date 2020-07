Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Gorgeous home located in Monticello Heights (Historical District) has everything you're looking for. Beautifully remodeled and updated with the most charming details, this 4bed/3bath home has two living areas, wood burning fireplaces, two living areas and two eating areas. Must see! Does not include garage or garage apartment.