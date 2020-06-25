All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 20727 Meandering Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
20727 Meandering Circle
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:19 AM

20727 Meandering Circle

20727 Meandering Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20727 Meandering Circle, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Spacious open floor plan.Beautiful home with many upgrades including laminate floors, 2' faux wood blinds, 300sf composite deck. The deck sits up high to catch the breezes. fFrench doors open to deck. Mstr down, 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs. Also includes playrm adjoining 1 bedroom (was orig.media room, could also be 5th bed). 2 trees planted in front,4 in back; Home looks out to neighborhood park area.Easy access to Blanco Rd also thru to main Stone Oak area on Knights Cross. Quick move in possible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20727 Meandering Circle have any available units?
20727 Meandering Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20727 Meandering Circle have?
Some of 20727 Meandering Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20727 Meandering Circle currently offering any rent specials?
20727 Meandering Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20727 Meandering Circle pet-friendly?
No, 20727 Meandering Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 20727 Meandering Circle offer parking?
Yes, 20727 Meandering Circle offers parking.
Does 20727 Meandering Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20727 Meandering Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20727 Meandering Circle have a pool?
No, 20727 Meandering Circle does not have a pool.
Does 20727 Meandering Circle have accessible units?
No, 20727 Meandering Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 20727 Meandering Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20727 Meandering Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio