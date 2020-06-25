20727 Meandering Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Spacious open floor plan.Beautiful home with many upgrades including laminate floors, 2' faux wood blinds, 300sf composite deck. The deck sits up high to catch the breezes. fFrench doors open to deck. Mstr down, 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs. Also includes playrm adjoining 1 bedroom (was orig.media room, could also be 5th bed). 2 trees planted in front,4 in back; Home looks out to neighborhood park area.Easy access to Blanco Rd also thru to main Stone Oak area on Knights Cross. Quick move in possible!