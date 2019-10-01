206 RIDGECREST DR

Amenities

This fantastic house is located in the sought after Alamo Heights. Minutes from amazing dining, entertainment and shopping like the Quarry and Pearl Brewery. A short distance from downtown with easy access to 410, 281, and the airport. This quiet community boasts beautiful landscape and controlled access to enter. Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and eat in area with lots of cabinets for storage. Second floor has a loft area with a utility room to include washer and dryer. Large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master suite has a beautiful full bathroom and great master walk in closet. Backyard is perfect for entertaining! This is a must see!!! Schedule your showing today!! Monthly pets fees apply- pet limit is one dog. All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month.