206 RIDGECREST DR
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:17 AM

206 RIDGECREST DR

206 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 Ridgecrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
This fantastic house is located in the sought after Alamo Heights. Minutes from amazing dining, entertainment and shopping like the Quarry and Pearl Brewery. A short distance from downtown with easy access to 410, 281, and the airport. This quiet community boasts beautiful landscape and controlled access to enter. Spacious open floor plan with high ceilings. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and eat in area with lots of cabinets for storage. Second floor has a loft area with a utility room to include washer and dryer. Large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master suite has a beautiful full bathroom and great master walk in closet. Backyard is perfect for entertaining! This is a must see!!! Schedule your showing today!! Monthly pets fees apply- pet limit is one dog. All residents are enrolled in Resident Amenity Package- $40 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 RIDGECREST DR have any available units?
206 RIDGECREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 RIDGECREST DR have?
Some of 206 RIDGECREST DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 RIDGECREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
206 RIDGECREST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 RIDGECREST DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 RIDGECREST DR is pet friendly.
Does 206 RIDGECREST DR offer parking?
Yes, 206 RIDGECREST DR offers parking.
Does 206 RIDGECREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 RIDGECREST DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 RIDGECREST DR have a pool?
No, 206 RIDGECREST DR does not have a pool.
Does 206 RIDGECREST DR have accessible units?
No, 206 RIDGECREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 206 RIDGECREST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 RIDGECREST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
