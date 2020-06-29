All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 206 E Ackard Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
206 E Ackard Pl
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

206 E Ackard Pl

206 East Ackard Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

206 East Ackard Place, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Three-bedroom single-family home, available early April 2020!

Features:
- 3 bed / 1 bath
- Off-street parking

More pictures and details coming soon!

Nearby schools include Bellaire Elementary School, Terrell Wells Middle School and Idea South Flores Academy

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 E Ackard Pl have any available units?
206 E Ackard Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 206 E Ackard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
206 E Ackard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E Ackard Pl pet-friendly?
No, 206 E Ackard Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 206 E Ackard Pl offer parking?
Yes, 206 E Ackard Pl offers parking.
Does 206 E Ackard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 E Ackard Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E Ackard Pl have a pool?
No, 206 E Ackard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 206 E Ackard Pl have accessible units?
No, 206 E Ackard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E Ackard Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 E Ackard Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 E Ackard Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 E Ackard Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
The Falls at Westover Hills
8838 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio