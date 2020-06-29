206 E Ackard Pl

Amenities
Three-bedroom single-family home, available early April 2020!
Features:
- 3 bed / 1 bath
- Off-street parking
More pictures and details coming soon!
Nearby schools include Bellaire Elementary School, Terrell Wells Middle School and Idea South Flores Academy
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5649058)