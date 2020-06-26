All apartments in San Antonio
20314 Blue Trinity

20314 Blue Trinity · No Longer Available
Location

20314 Blue Trinity, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A great home at Woodview at Bulverde Creek!!! Conveniently located near both 1604 and 281. This home boasts of an open floor plan.. Upgrades throughout the home. Located in the highly sought after Northeast ISD; Walking distance from Bulverde Creek Elem.

Rent: $1750
Security Deposit $ 1750
Non Refundable Cleaning Deposit $350
Pet Deposit: $400
Application Fee 18 Years and older $65

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20314 Blue Trinity have any available units?
20314 Blue Trinity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20314 Blue Trinity have?
Some of 20314 Blue Trinity's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20314 Blue Trinity currently offering any rent specials?
20314 Blue Trinity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20314 Blue Trinity pet-friendly?
Yes, 20314 Blue Trinity is pet friendly.
Does 20314 Blue Trinity offer parking?
Yes, 20314 Blue Trinity offers parking.
Does 20314 Blue Trinity have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20314 Blue Trinity does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20314 Blue Trinity have a pool?
No, 20314 Blue Trinity does not have a pool.
Does 20314 Blue Trinity have accessible units?
No, 20314 Blue Trinity does not have accessible units.
Does 20314 Blue Trinity have units with dishwashers?
No, 20314 Blue Trinity does not have units with dishwashers.
