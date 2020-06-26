A great home at Woodview at Bulverde Creek!!! Conveniently located near both 1604 and 281. This home boasts of an open floor plan.. Upgrades throughout the home. Located in the highly sought after Northeast ISD; Walking distance from Bulverde Creek Elem.
Rent: $1750 Security Deposit $ 1750 Non Refundable Cleaning Deposit $350 Pet Deposit: $400 Application Fee 18 Years and older $65
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20314 Blue Trinity have any available units?
20314 Blue Trinity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.