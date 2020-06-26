20314 Blue Trinity

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A great home at Woodview at Bulverde Creek!!! Conveniently located near both 1604 and 281. This home boasts of an open floor plan.. Upgrades throughout the home. Located in the highly sought after Northeast ISD; Walking distance from Bulverde Creek Elem.



Rent: $1750

Security Deposit $ 1750

Non Refundable Cleaning Deposit $350

Pet Deposit: $400

Application Fee 18 Years and older $65