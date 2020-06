Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Simply the Best!!! Beautiful Kitchen * Energy Efficient Home! *Updates include Central A/C & Heating, Foam Insulation and LED Lighting Beautiful Hardwood Floors with Tile Flooring in Kitchen and Bath. Beautiful tile walk-in Shower! This home had a nice renovation! It was stripped down to the 2x4's! New electrical and Drywall Kitchen fully updated! Extra foam insulation in the attic means low power bills Spacious Yard for Summer BBQ's WASHER & DRYER included PLUS New Refrigerator!