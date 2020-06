Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautifully rehabbed home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, separate dining room, and 2 living spaces! This is one of the larger homes in the area with almost 1600 square feet! The master bedroom is secluded toward the back of the home for privacy and sits on a nice sized corner lot that has plenty of room to add a storage shed in the backyard. Easy access to I10, at&t center & downtown SA! *Home is also for sale* Sorry, no pets allowed.