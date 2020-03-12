All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2015 Mulberry Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2015 Mulberry Tree
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:45 PM

2015 Mulberry Tree

2015 Mulberry Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2015 Mulberry Tree, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful home, in gated community, minutes from Hyatt Regency Golf Course & Resort. 3 bedrooms + office. Excellent curb appeal. Quiet, safe, cul-de-sac lot. Mature trees. High ceilings. Ceiling fans & arches throughout. Granite counters, glass mosaic tile backsplash, high end cabinets, & stainless steel appliances make this kitchen quite a showpiece. Gorgeous, dark, hardwood floors. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Mulberry Tree have any available units?
2015 Mulberry Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 Mulberry Tree have?
Some of 2015 Mulberry Tree's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Mulberry Tree currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Mulberry Tree isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Mulberry Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Mulberry Tree is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Mulberry Tree offer parking?
No, 2015 Mulberry Tree does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Mulberry Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Mulberry Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Mulberry Tree have a pool?
No, 2015 Mulberry Tree does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Mulberry Tree have accessible units?
No, 2015 Mulberry Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Mulberry Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Mulberry Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Spanish Keys
1150 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio