2015 Mulberry Tree

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Beautiful home, in gated community, minutes from Hyatt Regency Golf Course & Resort. 3 bedrooms + office. Excellent curb appeal. Quiet, safe, cul-de-sac lot. Mature trees. High ceilings. Ceiling fans & arches throughout. Granite counters, glass mosaic tile backsplash, high end cabinets, & stainless steel appliances make this kitchen quite a showpiece. Gorgeous, dark, hardwood floors. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.