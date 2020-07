201 E. ROSEWOOD UNIT 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE OPEN 2/1 DUPLEX IN MONTE VISTA - THIS GRAND 2 BEDROOM ONE BATH DUPLEX IS LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR IN BEAUTIFUL MONTE VISTA. WALKING DISTANCE TO TRINITY UNIVERSITY AND LOCAL SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS.



GREAT LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND SEPARATE DINING OR STUDY SPACE. ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE KITCHEN. OFF STREET PARKING AVAILABLE.



SAFE NEIGHBORHOODS AND GREAT NEIGHBORS MAKE THIS A PERFECT HOME FOR YOUR COLLEGE STUDENT OR FOR THE YOUNG PROFESSIONAL LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT LOCATION.



COME AND SEE THIS SPACE, WON'T LAST LONG!!!



PHOTOS COMING SOON....



