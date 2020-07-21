20003 Creek Stone Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3/2.5 on LARGE lot located in the secluded Encino Park Subdivision. The open concept design and renovated kitchen boast the perfect space for entertaining guests! Kitchen features updated granite countertops and subway tile backsplash! Enjoy the comforts of the Master Bedroom with upgraded En-Suite Bathroom being on the bottom level just off the kitchen. All bedrooms have had custom designed walk-in closets installed! Wonderful backyard area with custom built cabana next to the in-ground Keith Zar pool! Gate off backyard that leads to nice hiking trail! Too many upgrades to mention! Come check this AMAZING home out before it's gone!!



**Pets on a case-by-case basis and all appliance shown convey with lease!