All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 20003 Creek Stone Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
20003 Creek Stone Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

20003 Creek Stone Street

20003 Creek Stone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

20003 Creek Stone Street, San Antonio, TX 78259
Encino Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2.5 on LARGE lot located in the secluded Encino Park Subdivision. The open concept design and renovated kitchen boast the perfect space for entertaining guests! Kitchen features updated granite countertops and subway tile backsplash! Enjoy the comforts of the Master Bedroom with upgraded En-Suite Bathroom being on the bottom level just off the kitchen. All bedrooms have had custom designed walk-in closets installed! Wonderful backyard area with custom built cabana next to the in-ground Keith Zar pool! Gate off backyard that leads to nice hiking trail! Too many upgrades to mention! Come check this AMAZING home out before it's gone!!

**Pets on a case-by-case basis and all appliance shown convey with lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20003 Creek Stone Street have any available units?
20003 Creek Stone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 20003 Creek Stone Street have?
Some of 20003 Creek Stone Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20003 Creek Stone Street currently offering any rent specials?
20003 Creek Stone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20003 Creek Stone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20003 Creek Stone Street is pet friendly.
Does 20003 Creek Stone Street offer parking?
Yes, 20003 Creek Stone Street offers parking.
Does 20003 Creek Stone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20003 Creek Stone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20003 Creek Stone Street have a pool?
Yes, 20003 Creek Stone Street has a pool.
Does 20003 Creek Stone Street have accessible units?
No, 20003 Creek Stone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20003 Creek Stone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20003 Creek Stone Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Allure
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Oxford at Medical Center
8639 Fairhaven St
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pradera
11631 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio