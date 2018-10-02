1980 HORAL

Amenities

These gorgeous apartment homes have quality options that will make you instantly feel at home. You'll have an alarm system, a frost-free refrigerator, ceiling fans, w/d hookups, oversized closets and more! Some of the many property amenities include: Gated Entrance Laundry Facilities Public Transportation Fitness Center Swimming Pool Pets (with limitations) Short Term Lease Employer Discount Accepts Credit Card Payments Accepts Electronic Payments Clubhouse Emergency Maintenance High Speed Internet Access Se Habla Espanol Wireless Internet Access You'll be nestled in the growing Westlakes neighborhood, only minutes to Lackland AFB, Sea World, Citicorp, Toyota and Palo Alto College. A truly fine residential experience! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.