Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

1980 HORAL

1980 Horal Drive · (210) 338-8481
Location

1980 Horal Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Rainbow Hills

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
These gorgeous apartment homes have quality options that will make you instantly feel at home. You'll have an alarm system, a frost-free refrigerator, ceiling fans, w/d hookups, oversized closets and more! Some of the many property amenities include: Gated Entrance Laundry Facilities Public Transportation Fitness Center Swimming Pool Pets (with limitations) Short Term Lease Employer Discount Accepts Credit Card Payments Accepts Electronic Payments Clubhouse Emergency Maintenance High Speed Internet Access Se Habla Espanol Wireless Internet Access You'll be nestled in the growing Westlakes neighborhood, only minutes to Lackland AFB, Sea World, Citicorp, Toyota and Palo Alto College. A truly fine residential experience! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 HORAL have any available units?
1980 HORAL has a unit available for $739 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1980 HORAL have?
Some of 1980 HORAL's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 HORAL currently offering any rent specials?
1980 HORAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 HORAL pet-friendly?
No, 1980 HORAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1980 HORAL offer parking?
No, 1980 HORAL does not offer parking.
Does 1980 HORAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1980 HORAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 HORAL have a pool?
Yes, 1980 HORAL has a pool.
Does 1980 HORAL have accessible units?
No, 1980 HORAL does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 HORAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1980 HORAL does not have units with dishwashers.
