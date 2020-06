Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage

Wonderful easy living 1 story home with a great floor plan. 4 bedrooms that includes a large master and master bath. Fresh neutral paint throughout the entire house. Granite and stainless steel appliances in the galley kitchen, and a breakfast bar that opens to the living room. Chill out in the glistening pool, kick back on the patio, or put around on the putting green!