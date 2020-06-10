1819 Rebeccas Trl

Amenities
Beautiful home on the far northwest side of SA located near Sea World, 1604, 151, Hwy 90, and Lackland AFB along with great entertainment nearby! The kitchen has a backsplash, updated cabinets, newly renovated laminate countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Porcelain tile in kitchen and laminate hardwood throughout the house as well. Updated light fixtures and a custom master closet make this home stand out from the rest. The backyard features a huge deck and lots of mature trees to provide plenty of shade on hot summer days. Schedule a showing today!