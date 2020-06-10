All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1819 Rebeccas Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1819 Rebeccas Trl
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

1819 Rebeccas Trl

1819 Rebeccas Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1819 Rebeccas Trail, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home on the far northwest side of SA located near Sea World, 1604, 151, Hwy 90, and Lackland AFB along with great entertainment nearby! The kitchen has a backsplash, updated cabinets, newly renovated laminate countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Porcelain tile in kitchen and laminate hardwood throughout the house as well. Updated light fixtures and a custom master closet make this home stand out from the rest. The backyard features a huge deck and lots of mature trees to provide plenty of shade on hot summer days. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Rebeccas Trl have any available units?
1819 Rebeccas Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Rebeccas Trl have?
Some of 1819 Rebeccas Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Rebeccas Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Rebeccas Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Rebeccas Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 Rebeccas Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1819 Rebeccas Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Rebeccas Trl offers parking.
Does 1819 Rebeccas Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Rebeccas Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Rebeccas Trl have a pool?
No, 1819 Rebeccas Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Rebeccas Trl have accessible units?
No, 1819 Rebeccas Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Rebeccas Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 Rebeccas Trl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Jones & Rio
111 W Jones Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Carlyle Place
1751 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio