1801 Craig Pl
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:45 AM

1801 Craig Pl

1801 West Craig Place · No Longer Available
Location

1801 West Craig Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Villas at Woodlawn Lake - Very cute fully furnished all bills paid ABP (water, electric, cable and internet) 1 bed/1 bath in 1 story duplex. Clean and freshly painted 550 square foot villa. Stackable washer/dryer inside the apartment. Private entrance, no common areas. Conveniently located just a few blocks from the Deco District, 3.5 mls from downtown and riverwalk, 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District and 7.5 mls from the medical center. Restaurants and grocery store just blocks away. Also located less than 500 feet (walking distance) from Woodlawn Lake/Park and pool (free) with walking trails and swimming pool (free neighborhood amenity). We have recently added a pavilion! This is perfect for traveling nurses, corporate/professional travelers or just a weekend getaway. This is turn-key. All you need is your suitcase! Security Deposit $300. One time leaning fee $70. Call Jule for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Craig Pl have any available units?
1801 Craig Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Craig Pl have?
Some of 1801 Craig Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Craig Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Craig Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Craig Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Craig Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1801 Craig Pl offer parking?
No, 1801 Craig Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Craig Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Craig Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Craig Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Craig Pl has a pool.
Does 1801 Craig Pl have accessible units?
No, 1801 Craig Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Craig Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Craig Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
