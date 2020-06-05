1801 Craig Pl

Amenities

Villas at Woodlawn Lake - Very cute fully furnished all bills paid ABP (water, electric, cable and internet) 1 bed/1 bath in 1 story duplex. Clean and freshly painted 550 square foot villa. Stackable washer/dryer inside the apartment. Private entrance, no common areas. Conveniently located just a few blocks from the Deco District, 3.5 mls from downtown and riverwalk, 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District and 7.5 mls from the medical center. Restaurants and grocery store just blocks away. Also located less than 500 feet (walking distance) from Woodlawn Lake/Park and pool (free) with walking trails and swimming pool (free neighborhood amenity). We have recently added a pavilion! This is perfect for traveling nurses, corporate/professional travelers or just a weekend getaway. This is turn-key. All you need is your suitcase! Security Deposit $300. One time leaning fee $70. Call Jule for more info