Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home conveniently located near major highways in Steubing Ranch. Kitchen is open to dining area and living room that includes a fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with recessed lighting, SS appliances, modern white cabinets, & kitchen island. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet w/ master bath that includes double vanity & separate garden tub/shower. Privately fenced yard & large deck perfect for children and entertaining!

