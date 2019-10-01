17223 Saint Andrews

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Serene living in beautiful Canyon Creek Village. This updated 2 Bed/2 Bath condo features lots of natural light, beautiful kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances & plenty of pantry space. Master bath has walk-in shower, double vanity & walk-in closet. Tile and planter shutters throughout. Attic completely finished out for storage. Relax & enjoy quiet evenings on the covered deck, at the Neighborhood Pool, or Play on the Tennis Courts. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. No water bill!