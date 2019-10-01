All apartments in San Antonio
17223 Saint Andrews
17223 Saint Andrews

17223 Saint Andrew's · No Longer Available
Location

17223 Saint Andrew's, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Serene living in beautiful Canyon Creek Village. This updated 2 Bed/2 Bath condo features lots of natural light, beautiful kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless steel appliances & plenty of pantry space. Master bath has walk-in shower, double vanity & walk-in closet. Tile and planter shutters throughout. Attic completely finished out for storage. Relax & enjoy quiet evenings on the covered deck, at the Neighborhood Pool, or Play on the Tennis Courts. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. No water bill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17223 Saint Andrews have any available units?
17223 Saint Andrews doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17223 Saint Andrews have?
Some of 17223 Saint Andrews's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17223 Saint Andrews currently offering any rent specials?
17223 Saint Andrews is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17223 Saint Andrews pet-friendly?
No, 17223 Saint Andrews is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 17223 Saint Andrews offer parking?
Yes, 17223 Saint Andrews offers parking.
Does 17223 Saint Andrews have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17223 Saint Andrews offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17223 Saint Andrews have a pool?
Yes, 17223 Saint Andrews has a pool.
Does 17223 Saint Andrews have accessible units?
No, 17223 Saint Andrews does not have accessible units.
Does 17223 Saint Andrews have units with dishwashers?
No, 17223 Saint Andrews does not have units with dishwashers.
