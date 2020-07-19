16910 BASIN OAK

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedroom Home 2400+ sq ft! home conveniently located near 1604, I-35 or Hwy 281. A few minutes to NEISD schools! Close to Randolph AFB & Fort Sam! Highly Desired Neighborhood, Emerald Pointe! Open & spacious floor plan with living area & formal dining next to each other. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet, counter top space! Large master retreat with sitting area and huge master closet! Master bath has a garden tub, shower, & 2 vanities! Wood laminate floors, New Carpet, Pets considered