Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
16910 BASIN OAK
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16910 BASIN OAK

16910 Basin Oak · No Longer Available
Location

16910 Basin Oak, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom Home 2400+ sq ft! home conveniently located near 1604, I-35 or Hwy 281. A few minutes to NEISD schools! Close to Randolph AFB & Fort Sam! Highly Desired Neighborhood, Emerald Pointe! Open & spacious floor plan with living area & formal dining next to each other. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet, counter top space! Large master retreat with sitting area and huge master closet! Master bath has a garden tub, shower, & 2 vanities! Wood laminate floors, New Carpet, Pets considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16910 BASIN OAK have any available units?
16910 BASIN OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 16910 BASIN OAK have?
Some of 16910 BASIN OAK's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16910 BASIN OAK currently offering any rent specials?
16910 BASIN OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16910 BASIN OAK pet-friendly?
Yes, 16910 BASIN OAK is pet friendly.
Does 16910 BASIN OAK offer parking?
Yes, 16910 BASIN OAK offers parking.
Does 16910 BASIN OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16910 BASIN OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16910 BASIN OAK have a pool?
No, 16910 BASIN OAK does not have a pool.
Does 16910 BASIN OAK have accessible units?
No, 16910 BASIN OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 16910 BASIN OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 16910 BASIN OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
