165 Chapel Hill Circle
Last updated March 29 2020 at 5:07 AM

165 Chapel Hill Circle

165 Chapel Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

165 Chapel Hill Circle, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 2 Bedr 2.5 Bath in the medical center area. Available for short term leases. Gated, 2 swimming pools. Townhome style condo with private patio. HOA takes care of the yard. Pets allow. Spacious and well light condo with living and dining room, half bath, utility room with full size washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen. Two bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Linens and towels are provided. Don't miss this opportunity to lease this just renovated condo. Schedule a showin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Chapel Hill Circle have any available units?
165 Chapel Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Chapel Hill Circle have?
Some of 165 Chapel Hill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Chapel Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
165 Chapel Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Chapel Hill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Chapel Hill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 165 Chapel Hill Circle offer parking?
No, 165 Chapel Hill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 165 Chapel Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Chapel Hill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Chapel Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 165 Chapel Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 165 Chapel Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 165 Chapel Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Chapel Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Chapel Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

