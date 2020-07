Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderfully updated home on corner lot that is ready for the new owners to enjoy the many recent updates. Complete kitchen and master bath remodel, fresh paint throughout, exterior paint and screened patio. Master has a full bath with oversized custom shower and new vanities and plumbing. Convenient location near bus route, schools, shopping and more. No smoking, pets restricted, apply today!