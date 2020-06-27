1618 W. Woodlawn Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pet friendly

W. WOODLAWN AVE - Charming 3-bedroom 2.5 bath cottage home near Woodlawn Lake! Central heat & air with high ceiling and original hardwood floors. Living room and dining area with a beautiful open kitchen. Plenty of storage with a gracious paved backyard. Perfect for entertaining and letting children play. In addition, features a 1-bedroom FULL guesthouse apartment. CAN NOT BE SUBLEASED. Large covered parking area. Come see this unique beauty in the city. THIS WILL NOT LAST!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5034310)