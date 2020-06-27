All apartments in San Antonio
1618 W. Woodlawn Ave.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1618 W. Woodlawn Ave.

1618 West Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1618 West Woodlawn Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
W. WOODLAWN AVE - Charming 3-bedroom 2.5 bath cottage home near Woodlawn Lake! Central heat & air with high ceiling and original hardwood floors. Living room and dining area with a beautiful open kitchen. Plenty of storage with a gracious paved backyard. Perfect for entertaining and letting children play. In addition, features a 1-bedroom FULL guesthouse apartment. CAN NOT BE SUBLEASED. Large covered parking area. Come see this unique beauty in the city. THIS WILL NOT LAST!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5034310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. have any available units?
1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. have?
Some of 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. offers parking.
Does 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. have a pool?
No, 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 W. Woodlawn Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
