16167 WALNUT CREEK

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill

UPGRADED RENTAL IN LONGS CREEK! - GREAT RENTAL IN LONGS CREEK. WALK INTO THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEW LAMINATE FLOORING. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH MOSAIC TILE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORING. ENJOY FAMILY BBQS IN YOUR OVER SIZED BACKYARD WITH DECK. LARGE LAUNDRY/PANTRY ROOM. UPSTAIRS FEATURES HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. DUAL VANITY. TWO MORE BEDROOMS AND ADDITIONAL BATHROOM UPSTAIRS. TENANTS MUST PARTICIPATE IN THE FILTER EASY PROGRAM AT $20/MTH. SMALL PETS ONLY WITH OWNER APPROVAL AND COMPLETED PET SCREENING.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4239125)