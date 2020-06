Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, 2764 sq.ft. Master bedroom downstairs, secondary bedroom or office downstairs, two large bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has artist stained concrete, large kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, with built in oven and micro wave. Home comes with stainless steel refrigerator. Home is professionally landscaped and backs up to a true greenbelt. A must see, you won't be disappointed. NON SMOKING HOME SORRY NO CATS