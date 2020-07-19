15919 DREXEL RUN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Great single story home features an open floor plan & wood laminate floors in the Living Rm. New carpet to be installed in bedrooms! The Master is split from the other bedrooms & has a separate tub & shower & a large walk in closet. Enjoy BBQ's on the covered porch & back yard shaded by oak trees. Great neighborhood amenities include a pool, kiddie pool, playground and picnic area. Great location with easy access to 1604, 35 or 281. Just minutes from Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam, SAMMC and the Forum.