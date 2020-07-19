All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15919 DREXEL RUN

15919 Drexel Run · No Longer Available
Location

15919 Drexel Run, San Antonio, TX 78247
San Antonio Steubing Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great single story home features an open floor plan & wood laminate floors in the Living Rm. New carpet to be installed in bedrooms! The Master is split from the other bedrooms & has a separate tub & shower & a large walk in closet. Enjoy BBQ's on the covered porch & back yard shaded by oak trees. Great neighborhood amenities include a pool, kiddie pool, playground and picnic area. Great location with easy access to 1604, 35 or 281. Just minutes from Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam, SAMMC and the Forum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15919 DREXEL RUN have any available units?
15919 DREXEL RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15919 DREXEL RUN have?
Some of 15919 DREXEL RUN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15919 DREXEL RUN currently offering any rent specials?
15919 DREXEL RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15919 DREXEL RUN pet-friendly?
No, 15919 DREXEL RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 15919 DREXEL RUN offer parking?
Yes, 15919 DREXEL RUN offers parking.
Does 15919 DREXEL RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15919 DREXEL RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15919 DREXEL RUN have a pool?
Yes, 15919 DREXEL RUN has a pool.
Does 15919 DREXEL RUN have accessible units?
No, 15919 DREXEL RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 15919 DREXEL RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 15919 DREXEL RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
