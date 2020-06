Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this almost like new beautiful home with tile, carpet and wood floors. Separate study w/glass doors. Great open floor plan with an awesome living room. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, cabinets, granite countertops and gas stove. Master is to die for with double vanity, garden tub, stand up separate shower, huge closet. Wonderful neighborhood amenities.