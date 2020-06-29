All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

15722 Dawn Crest

15722 Dawn Crest Street · No Longer Available
Location

15722 Dawn Crest Street, San Antonio, TX 78248
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Home Available for Lease in Deerfield! - Beautiful and well maintained leasing opportunity in Deerfield! Spacious living areas with formal dining room and living room. Nice open kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Master suite has fireplace and private patio, plus an oversize shower and custom closet space. Loft on second floor along with 3 bedrooms. 2 utility rooms. Property sits on a quarter of an acre with lots of shady trees and huge covered patio perfect for entertaining. Apply at office with application and deposit.

(RLNE5228543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15722 Dawn Crest have any available units?
15722 Dawn Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 15722 Dawn Crest currently offering any rent specials?
15722 Dawn Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15722 Dawn Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 15722 Dawn Crest is pet friendly.
Does 15722 Dawn Crest offer parking?
No, 15722 Dawn Crest does not offer parking.
Does 15722 Dawn Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15722 Dawn Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15722 Dawn Crest have a pool?
No, 15722 Dawn Crest does not have a pool.
Does 15722 Dawn Crest have accessible units?
No, 15722 Dawn Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 15722 Dawn Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 15722 Dawn Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15722 Dawn Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 15722 Dawn Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
