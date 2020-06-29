15722 Dawn Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning Home Available for Lease in Deerfield! - Beautiful and well maintained leasing opportunity in Deerfield! Spacious living areas with formal dining room and living room. Nice open kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Master suite has fireplace and private patio, plus an oversize shower and custom closet space. Loft on second floor along with 3 bedrooms. 2 utility rooms. Property sits on a quarter of an acre with lots of shady trees and huge covered patio perfect for entertaining. Apply at office with application and deposit.



(RLNE5228543)