Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
15525 Oak Grove Dr
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

15525 Oak Grove Dr

15525 Oak Grove · No Longer Available
Location

15525 Oak Grove, San Antonio, TX 78255
Hills and Dales

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15525 Oak Grove Dr - Clean 3/2/2 plus bonus rm, 1 story home on half of acre+ in desirable Hills & Dales neighborhood. Newly installed roof shingles, fresh paint through out, new carpets in all bedrooms & new plank flooring in bonus room. New installed smooth stove top and vent hood kitchen and just updated bath/shower areas. This home has easy access to 1604/IH-10 close to La Cantera,The Rim & UTSA. Driveway repairs in progress. Owners say no smoking on property & pets on case by case basis. Check out this home today!

(RLNE4766714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15525 Oak Grove Dr have any available units?
15525 Oak Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 15525 Oak Grove Dr have?
Some of 15525 Oak Grove Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15525 Oak Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15525 Oak Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15525 Oak Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15525 Oak Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15525 Oak Grove Dr offer parking?
No, 15525 Oak Grove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15525 Oak Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15525 Oak Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15525 Oak Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 15525 Oak Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15525 Oak Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 15525 Oak Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15525 Oak Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15525 Oak Grove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

