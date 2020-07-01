Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

15525 Oak Grove Dr - Clean 3/2/2 plus bonus rm, 1 story home on half of acre+ in desirable Hills & Dales neighborhood. Newly installed roof shingles, fresh paint through out, new carpets in all bedrooms & new plank flooring in bonus room. New installed smooth stove top and vent hood kitchen and just updated bath/shower areas. This home has easy access to 1604/IH-10 close to La Cantera,The Rim & UTSA. Driveway repairs in progress. Owners say no smoking on property & pets on case by case basis. Check out this home today!



(RLNE4766714)