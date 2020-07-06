15206 FOREST STONE ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Introducing Charm & Charisma! Located in the desired Hidden Forest Subdivision that features a community pool, clubhouse, playground and sports court. Perfect for the young ones to meet & just hang out. Cozy rock fireplace in living area with walls of windows that let the outside come in. Recent updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and custom cabinets. The expanding private patio deck is the perfect spot to read, catch up on correspondence or simply relax over the barbecue grill.