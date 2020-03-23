Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1514 CRESCENT PT
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM
1514 CRESCENT PT
1514 Crescent Point
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1514 Crescent Point, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1514 CRESCENT PT have any available units?
1514 CRESCENT PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1514 CRESCENT PT currently offering any rent specials?
1514 CRESCENT PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 CRESCENT PT pet-friendly?
No, 1514 CRESCENT PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1514 CRESCENT PT offer parking?
Yes, 1514 CRESCENT PT offers parking.
Does 1514 CRESCENT PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 CRESCENT PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 CRESCENT PT have a pool?
No, 1514 CRESCENT PT does not have a pool.
Does 1514 CRESCENT PT have accessible units?
No, 1514 CRESCENT PT does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 CRESCENT PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 CRESCENT PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 CRESCENT PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1514 CRESCENT PT does not have units with air conditioning.
