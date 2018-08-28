151 Sabyan Dr

Amenities
Min/Max Months: 12/36
*Move In 05/14/19!* Security Deposit 1455* Cleaning Deposit 300* Hurry, This Is A Great Remodel!* Nice Hardwood Floors Throughout Living, Dining, Hall & Bedrooms* Kitchen Has Granite Counters, Tile Backsplash & Floors, New Disposal, Gas Range & Dishwasher!* New Windows, Hvac, Ductwork, Electric Meter & Updated Panel* Hall Bathroom Has Granite Counters, Tile Floors & Shower* Stand Up Shower In Master Bedroom With Nice Vanity* All Bedrooms Have Built In Closet* Spacious Backyard With Shed*
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Hardwood Flooring
Living/Dining Room Combo
Stove