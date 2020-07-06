All apartments in San Antonio
149 Lorenz Rd.
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

149 Lorenz Rd.

149 Lorenz Road · No Longer Available
Location

149 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
149 Lorenz Rd. Available 06/12/20 Charming 2BR/2 Bath cottage style in Alamo Heights. - AVAILABLE 06/12/2020. Charming 2BR/2 Bath cottage style corner lot home on a quiet street in Alamo Heights. House has original wood flooring, high ceilings, upgraded windows, and high ceilings throughout. There is no wasted space in this classically designed home. A spacious living area invites guests entering the home. Enjoy the elegant dining room surrounded by stylish wainscoting and crown molding. The island kitchen has a nice breakfast area and comes equipped with gas cooking, built-in dishwasher, granite counter tops and tile back splash. Refrigerator is also included. The master bedroom is spacious with private master bath equipped with dual vanities. The secondary bedroom enjoys easy access to the hallway secondary bathroom. Outside you can relax on the quiet, tree-covered front porch or entertain on the massive deck and fire pit. Adirondack chairs and deck furniture pictured are included. House has an attached garage and interior washer/dryer hook ups.

(RLNE5719695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Lorenz Rd. have any available units?
149 Lorenz Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Lorenz Rd. have?
Some of 149 Lorenz Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Lorenz Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
149 Lorenz Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Lorenz Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Lorenz Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 149 Lorenz Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 149 Lorenz Rd. offers parking.
Does 149 Lorenz Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Lorenz Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Lorenz Rd. have a pool?
No, 149 Lorenz Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 149 Lorenz Rd. have accessible units?
No, 149 Lorenz Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Lorenz Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Lorenz Rd. has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
