149 Lorenz Rd. Available 06/12/20 Charming 2BR/2 Bath cottage style in Alamo Heights. - AVAILABLE 06/12/2020. Charming 2BR/2 Bath cottage style corner lot home on a quiet street in Alamo Heights. House has original wood flooring, high ceilings, upgraded windows, and high ceilings throughout. There is no wasted space in this classically designed home. A spacious living area invites guests entering the home. Enjoy the elegant dining room surrounded by stylish wainscoting and crown molding. The island kitchen has a nice breakfast area and comes equipped with gas cooking, built-in dishwasher, granite counter tops and tile back splash. Refrigerator is also included. The master bedroom is spacious with private master bath equipped with dual vanities. The secondary bedroom enjoys easy access to the hallway secondary bathroom. Outside you can relax on the quiet, tree-covered front porch or entertain on the massive deck and fire pit. Adirondack chairs and deck furniture pictured are included. House has an attached garage and interior washer/dryer hook ups.



(RLNE5719695)