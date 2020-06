Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful home offers Formal Living and Dining a Family Room with a Fireplace and great view of the nice covered patio and beautiful backyard with mature trees. 3 Bedrooms plus a handsome Study with French doors. Kitchen is open to the family room, great for entertaining and family gatherings. Wood shutters in the formal living areas. Ceramic tile floors throughout for easy care. Refrigerator is included. See it today. Owner is a LREB