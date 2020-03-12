All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST

14618 Santa Gertrudis · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Location

14618 Santa Gertrudis, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Gorgeous custom home on .66 of an acre. Quiet area in the city. Over 2800 square feet with a large covered patio for bbcuing. Sprinkler system front/back yard with full sod. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with large island for entertainment. Each room has a full bathroom included. Ceramic tile throughout w/carpet in all bedrooms. Granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms. Walking distance to Madison HS. Your clients will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST have any available units?
14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST have?
Some of 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST offer parking?
Yes, 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST offers parking.
Does 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST have a pool?
No, 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST have accessible units?
No, 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
