14618 Santa Gertrudis, San Antonio, TX 78217 El Chaparral Fertile Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous custom home on .66 of an acre. Quiet area in the city. Over 2800 square feet with a large covered patio for bbcuing. Sprinkler system front/back yard with full sod. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with large island for entertainment. Each room has a full bathroom included. Ceramic tile throughout w/carpet in all bedrooms. Granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms. Walking distance to Madison HS. Your clients will not be disappointed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST have any available units?
14618 SANTA GERTRUDIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.