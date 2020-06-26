All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14421 Watermill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14421 Watermill
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:46 PM

14421 Watermill

14421 Watermill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14421 Watermill, San Antonio, TX 78217
El Chaparral Fertile Valley

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move in. This property features split bedrooms, new carpet, dining room and all kitchen appliances. Large back yard with privacy fence and mature trees. Located within the NEISD, walking distance to elementary and high school and conveniently located to shopping and dining. This property won't last.No pets.

For questions regarding this listing, please contact the office at (210)802-9959. Please apply at peaceofmind.co. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit a separate application and application fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14421 Watermill have any available units?
14421 Watermill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14421 Watermill currently offering any rent specials?
14421 Watermill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14421 Watermill pet-friendly?
No, 14421 Watermill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14421 Watermill offer parking?
No, 14421 Watermill does not offer parking.
Does 14421 Watermill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14421 Watermill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14421 Watermill have a pool?
No, 14421 Watermill does not have a pool.
Does 14421 Watermill have accessible units?
No, 14421 Watermill does not have accessible units.
Does 14421 Watermill have units with dishwashers?
No, 14421 Watermill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14421 Watermill have units with air conditioning?
No, 14421 Watermill does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio