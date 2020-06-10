1434 Greer St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Available 03/14/20 Charming two-bedroom home near downtown - Property Id: 241642



Located in the revitalized Highland Park neighborhood, this charming cottage has hardwood floors, large bright eat in kitchen, new HVAC System. Home has brand new stainless french door refrigerator and dishwasher. Also comes with brand new washer and dryer. Mature tree and long driveway. Move-in ready and waiting for the right tenant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241642

Property Id 241642



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5631483)