All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1434 Greer St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1434 Greer St
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1434 Greer St

1434 Greer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1434 Greer Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 03/14/20 Charming two-bedroom home near downtown - Property Id: 241642

Located in the revitalized Highland Park neighborhood, this charming cottage has hardwood floors, large bright eat in kitchen, new HVAC System. Home has brand new stainless french door refrigerator and dishwasher. Also comes with brand new washer and dryer. Mature tree and long driveway. Move-in ready and waiting for the right tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241642
Property Id 241642

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5631483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Greer St have any available units?
1434 Greer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Greer St have?
Some of 1434 Greer St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Greer St currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Greer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Greer St pet-friendly?
No, 1434 Greer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1434 Greer St offer parking?
No, 1434 Greer St does not offer parking.
Does 1434 Greer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 Greer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Greer St have a pool?
No, 1434 Greer St does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Greer St have accessible units?
No, 1434 Greer St does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Greer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 Greer St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Mila
11726 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hilltop at Shavano
17239 Shavano Ranch Dr
San Antonio, TX 78257
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio