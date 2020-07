Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bed 2 Bath Off Topperwein Road - Single story 3 bedroom 2 bath in established neighborhood w/mature trees! This home features an open floorplan, high ceilings, laminate wood flooring in living room and tile in dinning room. Kitchen offers new appliances. Great backyard with large patio perfect for outdoor entertaining! Located in NE San Antonio near loop 1604 and I-35, close to Rollin Oaks Mall and Forum Shopping.



